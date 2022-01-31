Tucker Carlson: 'Thank God for Rebel News'

Rebel News Store Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store. BUY NOW

Tucker Carlson offered praise for Rebel News' coverage of the pandemic on his show Monday night.

After showing Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay's interview with a protester who denounced a counter-protester's sign asserting that the Freedom Convoy was racist, an act Carlson described as “one of the most humiliating scenes ever caught on tape,” the Fox News host said “Thank God for Rebel News. Maybe you think Fox is an anomaly in the United States, how'd you like to be Rebel News?”

