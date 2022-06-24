Tulsi Gabbard praises Supreme Court decision protecting Second Amendment: 'Ruling will help protect the American people'

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard took to social media to comment on the Supreme Court’s ruling on concealed carry, which Second Amendment advocates hailed as a victory for the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

“The Supreme Court just issued a pretty significant ruling regarding concealed carry, this New York case. This ruling is a strong step forward toward upholding the rights of law-abiding Americans to defend ourselves,” said Gabbard in the video.

As detailed by the former Congresswoman, she faced a credible threat some 10 years ago against her life by a man who knew where she lived and worked, and who wanted to kill her by cutting her head off.

“I informally asked a high-level leader in the Honolulu Police Department whether or not they would approve a concealed carry permit for me if I applied, given the threat on my life. He said, ‘to tell you the truth – no,’” she continued. Like New York, Hawaii has a strict process to apply for a concealed carry license in which very rarely, if ever, are they granted, even if there is a compelling need.

“Because of the law, I could not defend myself. Capitol Police deemed the threat serious enough to provide me with a security detail until he was eventually caught and convicted and served time in federal prison,” she explained. “But an ordinary person would not get such protection and have no way to protect themselves. Restrictive laws are put in place by politicians who don’t like or respect the Second Amendment, so they enact highly restrictive gun laws that, on a practical level, take away our rights altogether.”

“Today’s ruling will help protect the American people from anti-Second Amendment zealot states and uphold our Constitutional rights,” Gabbard continued.

“Clarence Thomas summed up what’s at the core of this issue in the majority opinion of this ruling: ‘The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not ‘a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees,’” wrote Gabbard on Twitter, explaining her support for the ruling.

“The exercise of other constitutional rights does not require individuals to demonstrate to government officers some special need. The Second Amendment right to carry arms in public for self-defense is no different.”