Tweet from Ezra Levant snaps a dozen bureaucrats into action

There’s a reason uniforms exist, particularly for police, soldiers and anyone exercising state authority. They're meant to represent the government, not the individual wearing it. When someone in a position of power detains you, searches your belongings or restricts your movement, it should be clear that the authority comes from the state itself, not from a personal ideology or political belief.

That’s why we don’t expect to see overt political or religious symbols displayed by those exercising official power. The uniform is supposed to be neutral, one standard form that removes doubt about motive or bias.

After passing through airport security in Calgary, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant sent out a tweet noting the guard searching his bag had a Palestinian flag sticker attached to his security badge.

Why is a political cause being advertised by a security official screening passengers, Ezra wondered.

But the tweet caused a firestorm within government circles. Access to information documents obtained by Blacklock's Reporter showed senior staff demanded urgent answers within minutes of the tweet being posted.

Within hours, the guard was located and the sticker removed. But that was the end of it; no disciplinary action appeared to have been taken.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at what the government's response meant.

“They weren't worried about having a foreign migrant who was pro-Palestine in an airport,” he said. “They were worried about people seeing that.”

The government response suggested to the man that his “extremism was OK,” so long as he “didn't have a sticker announcing it.”

“I love that they call my tweets terrifying,” Ezra said in jest. “As opposed to hiring a pro-Palestinian foreign migrant in our airport security; that's not terrifying.”

