Twitter employees worked hand in hand with DHS to monitor 'disinformation'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined how social media companies like Twitter and Facebook have been working directly with law enforcement agencies like the FBI to gather intelligence and monitor 'disinformation.'

As stated by Ezra, "That's what the Chinese government does to its internet companies like TikTok and we condemn that. But that's what Twitter was doing all along. That's what half the people at Twitter were doing. You might have laughed at me the other day when I went on the show, I called Twitter a CIA operation."

He went on to say, "But literally half the people working there had nothing to do with computer science or engineering or the user experience. They were spies, either gathering information on people or silencing people, working for hidden masters."

Speaking on Elon Musk's potential revival of free speech on Twitter, Ezra said, "We will hear more points of view now, not just the approved ones by left-wing Silicon Valley woke leftists. We might hear alternative points of view on the pandemic or the vaccines that were always silenced before."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.