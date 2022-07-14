Twitter finally bans group that encouraged harassment of Supreme Court Justices

AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File﻿

On Thursday, Twitter banned the account of the group called “Ruth Sent Us,” which used the platform to encourage members of the public to protest and otherwise harass the judges at their homes.

The group published the addresses of the six Justices in May, following leaks that the court intended to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which protected the right to abortion at a federal level.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” said the group at the time. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”

Diversity of tactics is a term used almost exclusively by leftist militants to justify violence against their political opponents.

It refers to both the use of non-violent protest and attention-drawing campaigns in addition to violent action, which is also referred to as “direct action.”

The group, posting on Twitter, published the addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch.

Twitter was not the first to ban Ruth Sent Us, in May, TikTok briefly suspended the group's account on its platform, but later reinstated it following complaints from the group's liberal supporters.

It is unclear if Twitter intends to do the same by caving to public pressure to reinstate the group’s account despite its repeated violations of Twitter’s terms of service.

In addition to publishing the addresses of the Justices, the group targeted Justice Barrett’s children and church, Fox News reported. The group told its audience where to find the Justice’s children.

“If you’re in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett’s home moved the needle to this coverage,” the group stated at the time. “Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY.”

Facebook has also suspended the group, but Ruth Sent Us has circumvented the ban with a second account and continues to post on the platform.

“Facebook suspended our original page immediately after Roe was overturned,” the group said. “We’re starting fresh here, but we’re on week 10 of sustained protests at the Justices homes, and we’re growing and adapting. Please share widely!”