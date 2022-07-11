Twitter hires heavyweights to take on Elon Musk in acquisition fight

Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Days after Elon Musk filed his intention to terminate the agreement to acquire Twitter, the social media platform has reportedly brought in a number of high-profile law firms to take him on and force him to complete the $44 billion purchase.

Twitter has hired the services of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a heavyweight in merger law to enforce Musk’s original agreement to purchase the social media company, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, Musk has hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, which represented him once in a 2019 defamation case, which he won and continues to represent him in an ongoing lawsuit from 2018, in which he attempted to make Tesla, Inc. private.

As reported by Rebel News on Friday, Musk informed Twitter through his attorneys that he was scrapping the deal as originally stated. The lawyers, in a letter to Twitter’s lead council Vijaya Gadde stated that the social media platform failed to provide him with pertinent business information detailing how many of the platform’s active accounts were fake or bot accounts.

Twitter says that only 5% of its active users are fake, a figure that Musk does not believe.

“Mr. Musk and his financial advisors at Morgan Stanley have been requesting critical information from Twitter as far back as May 9, 2022—and repeatedly since then—on the relationship between Twitter’s disclosed mDAU figures and the prevalence of false or spam accounts on the platform,” the letter to Gadde stated, adding, “Notwithstanding these repeated requests over the past two months, Twitter has still failed to provide much of the data and information responsive to Mr. Musk’s repeated requests.”

In the early hours of Monday, Musk posted a meme on Twitter to suggest that he was playing 4D chess with Twitter, indicating that his decision to force the issue into the courts would require Twitter to disclose bot info in court.

In a separate Tweeter, Musk posted a meme of Chuck Norris playing chess with only a single piece.