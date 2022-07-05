Twitter suspends conservative commentator Dave Rubin

Dave Rubin

Conservative commentator Dave Rubin has been suspended from Twitter for posting news of psychologist and social commentator Dr. Jordan B. Peterson’s Twitter ban. He was suspended last week for making a remark about the transgender actress-turned-actor Elliot Page.

As detailed in screenshots posted by Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, Rubin was suspended for “deadnaming” Page. According to Rubin in his offending tweet, Peterson informed him that he would “never” delete the tweet. Rubin also pinged Elon Musk with Peterson’s remarks before he was suspended.

“I have been suspended by Twitter for posting a screenshot of Jordan Peterson’s tweet which got he himself suspended,” wrote Rubin.

“While it is unclear how I broke their terms of service, it is clear that they are breaking their fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders by letting a bunch of woke activists run the company. I hope Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter goes through so he can blow up their servers and humanity can move past this pervasive, twisted, self-imposed mental institution.”

“In the meantime, you can find me at rubinreport.locals.com, the platform I create to fight big tech censorship…something we need now more than ever…”

.@RubinReport has now been suspended for posting news about @jordanbpeterson's suspension, all because we are not allowed to mention that until five minutes ago, Elliott Page, who is very very very male, was a female actress named Ellen Page. Here's Dave's statement: pic.twitter.com/sofdoKZgPX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2022

Shapiro noted that both Rubin and Peterson were suspended “all because we are not allowed to mention that until five minutes ago, Elliott Page, who is very very very male, was a female actress named Ellen Page.”

“BTW, there is literally no way to make a factual statement about this issue if that tweet gets me suspended,” added Shapiro. “Perhaps this is Twitter’s chain strategy for banning: if you note that Twitter has suspended someone for mentioning the unmentionable, they erase you. Then someone else mentions that you have been suspended, and they are purged as well.”