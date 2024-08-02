Two dead, two seriously injured in Stratford, Ontario mass shooting

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Thursday night in Stratford, Ontario.

Police were called at around 10:45 pm after multiple calls were received about gunshots at a home near Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West.

“I think we heard five or six [gunshots],” said Kiranpreet Kaur, who was close by when the incident happened. “There was a lot of screaming. Within two or three minutes there were six or eight police cars out there. We saw a lady with a bleeding arm.”

Four people were found with gunshot wounds. No one was pronounced dead at the scene, though two would later succumb to their injuries. One other person has life-threatening injuries, while the other has life-altering injuries.

There has still been no arrests in the case, CTV News reports.

“At this time it’s still an active investigation and police are still speaking with witnesses and trying to gather information,” said Const. Darren Fischer.

The shooting is the latest reminder of how much more dangerous Canada has become in recent years.

According to Statistics Canada, “The 2022 rate of firearm-related violent crime in Ontario (32.1 incidents per 100,000 population) was 24% higher than the previous year's rate.”

They continue: “The increase in firearm-related violent crime in Ontario was largely driven by an increase in the number of these crimes in Toronto. Although almost all census metropolitan areas (CMAs) in Ontario saw an increase in firearm-related violent crime, the increase in the number of these crimes was especially high in Toronto.”

The rate of handgun-related violent crime has increased by 50 percent since 2013, though a large amount of these crimes are committed by those using illegal weapons.