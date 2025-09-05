U.S. Congress releases ‘missing minute’ of Epstein jail video

The previously “missing minute” from the security camera video of Jeffrey Epstein's jail tier is now recovered, according to CBS News.

Attorney General Pam Bondi attributed the gap to a nightly DVR reset, failing to quell public online discord, especially among Trump supporters.

“There was a minute that was off that counter, and what we learned from [the] Bureau of Prisons was every year, every night, they redo that video,” Bondi earlier told reporters July 8. “Every night is reset, so every night should have that same missing minute.”

The original 11-hour DOJ and FBI video of the area outside Epstein's prison cell door skips from 11:58 p.m. to midnight, fuelling claims refuting suicide, The Hill reported.

New footage released Tuesday by Congress contradicts Bondi's explanation and debunks theories about a “missing minute” from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center, revealing nothing unusual occurred during that time.

According to the Department of Justice, only two staff members, corrections officer Tova Noel and a “Material Handler,” were largely responsible for inmate rounds and counts in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), on the night of August 9, 2019, when Epstein died.

The material handler, on his third consecutive eight-hour shift, was seen walking away from the guard desk around 11:59 p.m., likely heading home. He passed the stairs to Epstein's tier but appeared to be exiting the housing unit, not approaching the cells.

Epstein died in the early morning hours, officially ruled a suicide by the New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner based on forensic analysis.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was federally charged for allegedly leading a sex trafficking operation involving underage girls from 2002 to 2005. He died while awaiting further sex trafficking charges.

The newly released video, covering 6 p.m. Aug. 9 to 7 a.m. Aug. 10, shows Epstein's return to SHU and the discovery of his body. This expanded version answers some questions while raising new ones, unlike the FBI's earlier, narrower release (7:40 p.m. to 6:40 a.m.).

Contrasting the original video, the new footage shows Epstein escorted to G tier at 7 p.m. for an unmonitored phone call in a shower stall, violating prison policy to allegedly speak with his girlfriend. At 7:49 p.m., he is escorted from G tier to his cell in L tier, though his entrance isn't captured by the camera.

The recently released video exhibits significantly lower quality than the FBI's previous version, with ghosting, a reduced frame rate (29.97 fps to 4 fps), and lower resolution (1920x1080 to 352x240). Experts suggest this may be due to the export method from the DVR.

The on-screen text also differs. The original video was recorded on a NICE Systems NiceVision Pro NP 2000, a company no longer manufacturing surveillance equipment.

Since Epstein's 2019 death, rumours have swirled that his client list would implicate high-profile individuals in sex crimes.



President Trump's promise to release more Epstein files underwhelmed his base; flight logs and Ghislaine Maxwell's redacted address book were already public. Maxwell, an Epstein associate, is serving 20 years for child sex trafficking.

Congress released another batch of Epstein documents Tuesday, with most of the 33,000 pages already public.

No further charges are expected, states a memo obtained by Axios. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

It also revealed no evidence to support claims that Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, maintained a “client list,” or was murdered.

Bondi stated that thousands of hours of video in the Epstein case contained child sex abuse material and would not be released.