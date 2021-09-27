U.S. cuts a deal with China but leaves Canada out of it

  • By Rebel News
  • September 27, 2021

President Joe Biden cut a deal with billionaire Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and doesn't include Canada despite the fact that two Canadians are being held hostage in China after Canada arrested Wanzhou on behalf of the U.S.

In Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses the deal Biden took and the brief phone call he had with Prime Minister Trudeau. 

China Michael Kovrig & Michael Spavor
