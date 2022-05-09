U.S.-style 'Disinformation Governance Board' coming to Canada?

The so-called 'Ministry of Truth' in the United States has sparked concern among some Canadians that a similar entity could be created at home.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 09, 2022

While freedom of speech and freedom of the press have long been considered hallmarks of American democracy, a new so-called 'Ministry of Truth' in the United States has created significant cause for concern.

On Friday's episode of Rebel RoundupAndrew Chapados joined David Menzies to discuss the Biden administration's recently formed 'Disinformation Governance Board,' and to dive deeper into the ramifications that this could have on free speech in Canada.

Our own Rebel News reporter Andrew Chapados spoke with members of the public in downtown Toronto and surprisingly enough, most people seemed opposed to the creation of a similar board here in Canada.

To see more of Andrew's conversation with David Menzies along with new episodes of Rebel Roundup every Friday, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Canada Press Freedom United States
