U.S.-style 'Disinformation Governance Board' coming to Canada?

While freedom of speech and freedom of the press have long been considered hallmarks of American democracy, a new so-called 'Ministry of Truth' in the United States has created significant cause for concern.

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, Andrew Chapados joined David Menzies to discuss the Biden administration's recently formed 'Disinformation Governance Board,' and to dive deeper into the ramifications that this could have on free speech in Canada.

Our own Rebel News reporter Andrew Chapados spoke with members of the public in downtown Toronto and surprisingly enough, most people seemed opposed to the creation of a similar board here in Canada.

