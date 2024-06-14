U.S. Navy rescues crew member from cargo ship attacked by Iranian-backed Houthis

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

On Thursday, the United States Navy came to the aid of a crew member aboard a cargo ship that had been targeted by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in the Gulf of Aden. The Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, and Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier, M/V Verbena, was struck by two anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), resulting in damage and fires on the vessel.

According to a statement released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the crew continues to battle the blaze, and one civilian mariner suffered severe injuries during the attack. In response, aircraft from USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) carried out a medical evacuation, transporting the injured crew member to a nearby partner force ship for treatment, the Daily Wire reported.

The Houthis' brazen actions have been attributed to President Joe Biden's reluctance to hold the group accountable for their terrorist activities by employing the necessary strikes to prevent further aggression. CENTCOM's statement emphasized that the Houthis' "continued reckless behavior" not only jeopardizes regional stability but also puts the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden at risk.

Despite claiming to act on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza, the Houthis have targeted and threatened the lives of third-country nationals who are not involved in the Gaza conflict. The ongoing threat posed by the Houthis to safe transit in the region has hindered the delivery of critical assistance to the people of both Yemen and Gaza.

CENTCOM concluded its statement by affirming its commitment to working with partners to hold the Houthis accountable and diminish their military capabilities. The attack on M/V Verbena serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in maintaining stability and providing aid in the region.