U.S. poised to reap the benefits of B.C. ostrich research

The excitement continues at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., as a convoy of supporters from across the province—and across the country—set out yesterday from Vernon, B.C., en route to join the peaceful resistance community camping out at the property. In the meantime, the farm owners have invited U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and DOGE mastermind Elon Musk to visit the ostrich flock, in light of their recent advocacy in the situation.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed what might come next for the ostriches, and what role America will play in saving—and benefiting from—the possibly avian flu-immune birds.

"The Americans seem to know what's up," said Drea Humphrey. "They're taking an interest in these birds, in particular the research. Whereas Canada, so-called 'elbows up' and so-called 'going to keep our [economy] first,' wants to literally kill this therapeutic research."

It seems as though the CFIA is not the only one that wants to put the ostrich research in the ground. Just last week, while Drea was on-site, an ostrich was killed during the night. Farmers say it appeared to have been shot. However, rather than deploying resources to investigate the unexpected execution, the RCMP have prioritized sending officers to investigate the peaceful protesters instead.

In Drea's words: "They have RCMP from all over British Columbia coming down to this very peaceful, private farm, and then someone is coming around and killing the ostriches, and, 'Oh, sorry, can't really look into that!'"