U.S. police facing an epidemic of anti-police violence: Report

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced Monday that over 200 police officers have been shot this year as violent crime continues to skyrocket across the country.

Posting on social media, the FOP wrote, “The violence against law enforcement MUST STOP! Number of officers shot [up] 14% from this time in 2021 year.”

The FOP put out a report of every officer shot and killed in the line of duty in its August 2022 publication.

“210 officers shot, 38 officers killed by gunfire, 71 officers shot in 46 separate ambush-style attacks,” the tweet continued, adding, “Time for EVERYONE to #SupportThePolice.”

🚨The violence against law enforcement MUST STOP! Number of officers shot 🆙 14% from this time in 2021 year. So far this year:



⚠️ 210 officers shot



⚠️ 39 officers killed by gunfire



⚠️ 71 officers shot in 46 separate ambush-style attacks



Time for EVERYONE to #SupportThePolice pic.twitter.com/iwbYVW8ISo — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) August 1, 2022

As reported by Townhall, National FOP President Patrick Yoes said, “Make no mistake—we are experiencing a real crisis with the level of violence directed at law enforcement officers. This past year has been one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement in recent history due to the increase of violence directed toward law enforcement officers, the nationwide crime crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Frankly, it is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement. Last year we saw more officers shot in the line of duty than any other since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data in late 2015,” he added.

Last year’s numbers represented a 19% increase from 2020, with this year’s numbers on track to surpass 2021.

“I’m sad to report that so far this year, we are outpacing last year’s historic number of officers shot and killed. This fact is disturbing and should alarm all Americans,” Yoes added, noting, “It is incumbent upon our elected officials and community leaders to stand up, support our heroes, and speak out against the violence against law enforcement officers.”