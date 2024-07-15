UBC prof under investigation for post celebrating Trump assassination attempt

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The University of British Columbia is investigating a professor for allegedly praising the assassination attempt against U.S. Presidential Candidate Donald Trump.

Dr. Karen Pinder, a Medical Undergraduate educator, reportedly deleted a social media post over the weekend in which she expressed dismay over the failed attempt on Trump’s life.

On Saturday afternoon, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, died seconds after firing a bullet which grazed the 47th President. A Secret Service sniper killed the gunman.

He killed at least one person in the crowd of Trump supporters. Two others were critically injured.

“Damn, so close. Too bad,” reads a now-deleted post from an account with Pinder’s name. “What a glorious day it could have been,” it says.

FAILED ASSASSINATION: Shots fired at Donald Trump!



More to come. pic.twitter.com/vvatsIOl4V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2024

The professor has taken down her account following uproar over the comments. She did not respond to media inquiries amid calls to resign.

B.C. Premier David Eby earlier condemned the attempt on Trump’s life. He called the shooting “horrific,” and says residents “abhor political violence in all of its forms.”

Eby has yet to comment on the appropriateness of Dr. Pinder’s alleged remarks.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad addressed the comments reportedly made by the UBC professor.

“This is so disappointing to see from a University of British Columbia professor. No classroom in this province should have room for this kind of radicalism,” wrote Rustad.

“This isn’t about left vs. right—it’s about right vs. wrong.”

This is so disappointing to see from a University of British Columbia Professor.



No classroom in this province should have room for this kind of radicalism.



This isn’t about left vs right — it’s about right vs wrong. #bcpoli https://t.co/eF6lLQU11f — John Rustad (@JohnRustad4BC) July 14, 2024

UBC is aware of the post and has launched an investigation. “The university does not condone violence of any kind,” a spokesperson told CTV News.

It is not clear whether Dr. Pinder will be disciplined for the indiscretion.

McGill PhD student, Jamie Magrill, penned a letter to UBC administrators expressing his concerns for the safety of Conservative students on campus.

“How could a medical student from the U.S. who identifies as Republican feel safe in her class? A student who identifies as Conservative?” he writes.