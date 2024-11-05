UCP members resoundingly back Premier Smith's fight for freedom

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

This past weekend, members of Alberta's United Conservative Party gathered for the party's annual general meeting. There, Premier Danielle Smith faced a leadership review after taking the reins of the UCP in 2022 and winning a provincial election in 2023.

The results? UCP members gave Premier Smith a resounding approval, as she scored a 91.5% approval rating in the leadership review.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, who was in attendance over the weekend, joined the show to look back on the annual general meeting and what it means for Premier Smith and the party going forward.

“Danielle Smith is really positioning herself as the leader of the political movement to protect civil liberties and to learn from the lessons of the bonfire of civil liberties of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government overreaction that followed,” Sheila told Ezra.

After taking over the party's leadership from former premier Jason Kenney, Sheila said Smith is looking to right the party's past wrongs during the COVID-19 pandemic:

I think her base is really energized by her slate of anti-transition-for-minors policies that came late last week but also her entrenchment of civil liberties into our Public Health Act and the ensuring of in-person education during a public health emergency for kids. All the things that saw Jason Kenney ousted; she is doing her best to make sure that never happens again in Alberta.