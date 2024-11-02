BREAKING: Danielle Smith wins leadership review with 91% support

At the United Conservative party AGM in Red Deer, Canada's largest political convention to date, Premier Danielle Smith, bolstered by a series of pro-parent and pro fairness and civil liberties announcements here in the week, easily overcame an organized movement to unseat her from grassroots conservative organizations.

On Saturday, she amassed 91% support from some 4,600 United Conservative delegates at the convention.

"Let’s not stoop to the level of our opponents by turning on each other, throwing labels around, and breaking into cliques,” Smith reminded her supporters.

"We’re a family – sure, we’re loud, we’re spirited, we don’t always agree, but that’s what makes us strong. We’re a real family."

In the world of party politics, there's no hard rule about what counts as a “pass” in a leadership vote. Smith's predecessor, Jason Kenney leadership review gave him 51% and still decided to step down.

And before him, Conservative Premiers Ed Stelmach and Alison Redford both received a 77% party endorsement and were still shown the door.

As Smith spoke to reporters earlier on Saturday, she was upfront: she hoped to get more than 54% – a target based on her initial win in the leadership race back in 2022.

Opposition to Smith has been organized by the 1905 Committee and UCP report card giving Smith a failing grade produced by Take Back Alberta was circulated at the convention.

