Albertans remind Smith of election promise: Cut income taxes for middle class, now!

United Conservative delegates are cautioning Premier Danielle Smith to keep her promise of tax cuts for the middle class.

“Implement an 8% personal income tax bracket for middle income Albertans and restore the provincial tax rate of 10% as the highest personal income tax bracket,” reads a policy proposal tabled at the Party’s Annual General Meeting.

The resolution replaces prior calls for a return to a flat tax rate on personal income.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) previously called on the Alberta government to keep its election promise.

“When this government was elected one year ago, drivers were paying nothing in the provincial fuel tax and today we are paying 13 cents per litre,” said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director.

“The UCP campaigned on cutting taxes for all Albertans, but we still haven’t seen any income tax relief,” she added.

After suspending the provincial fuel tax for a year, the Alberta government increased it back up to 13 cents per litre of gasoline and diesel on April 1, 2024.

Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador have all cut fuel taxes, says the taxpayer lobby.

“This is a key campaign commitment that returned our United Conservative Party to government. It is time for our UCP MLAs to keep their campaign promise to give all Albertans an income tax cut,” reads the policy proposal.

Premier Danielle Smith and the Alberta UCP extended the fuel tax suspension on May 11 in a pledge to make "life more affordable" for Albertans.



During the election, the UCP promised to reduce the lowest income tax bracket to 8% for the first $60,000 of earnings. The government says the move would save Alberta workers about $760 each, or about $1,500 per family.

“This tax cut will result in real and significant savings that can be put towards housing, life’s other necessities, planning for the future, or whatever else is a priority for Albertans. After all, it’s your money. You earned it, not the government,” said UCP Leader Danielle Smith after dropping the writ last year.

As part of Budget 2024, published in February, the province said it would now wait until 2026 before reducing the income tax by one percent.

“Police officers and plumbers are taking a hit on their paycheques when they move here from B.C. and drivers are paying more here in fuel taxes than they are in Manitoba,” Sims said.

“Taxpayers are struggling and the Alberta government needs to keep its promise to cut taxes now,” she added.

In response to the first quarter fiscal update in August, the Taxpayers Federation praised a $2.9 billion surplus, but cautioned against further spending.

“Premier Danielle Smith did the right thing by passing a law to save money in the Heritage Fund, but now the government needs to deliver its promised income tax cut.” Sims said at the time.

Income tax revenue is expected to be $513 million higher than estimated in Budget 2024.

Though government revenues are expected to reach $76.2 billion, spending by the province will hit $73.2 billion, if updated projections hold.

