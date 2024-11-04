Trans-identifying Albertan supports parental notification laws to protect children from gender transitions

An Albertan who identifies as transsexual has come out in support of Premier Danielle Smith over a series of parental rights bills being dubbed as “anti-trans” legislation.

The Government of Alberta tabled a plethora of bills last week, placing limitations on ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors, barring biological men from participating in female sports, and reinforcing parental rights to oversee the medical choices of their minor children.

Randy Boissonnault, the federal Employment Minister and a homosexual man, condemned the Alberta government for “attacking” the province’s most “vulnerable group.”

“We must protect and support trans youth,” he said in a post to X, before reiterating the slogan “Trans rights are human rights.”

“Good thing no trans rights are being taken away,” replied Blaine Badiuk, who notes the bill is about protecting human rights.

“The right of children to be protected from irreversible medical decisions!” she said. "The rights of parents to be involved in their child's education. The right to fair, safe, accessible sport for all!”

Published last August, an Angus Reid poll reported that only 14% of Albertans do not want to be informed if their child wants to change names or pronouns.

However, the province faces considerable opposition from Egale Canada, a majority taxpayer-funded organization, which claims the legislative changes violate several sections of the Charter.

Egale announced a subsequent legal challenge against the Government of Alberta over the bills.

Badiuk met with protesters outside the United Conservative Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Red Deer on Saturday. “We are supporting trans rights,” said one onlooker. “Well, I’m a transsexual and I want my rights protected,” she said.

Also at the AGM, Premier Danielle Smith did not commit to using the notwithstanding clause to protect parental rights, when asked by Rebel News.

“We've done our best effort to be reasonable and we'll have to look at the cost,” Smith said. “We'll see how that goes, but it isn't going to be implemented right off the clock.”

Badiuk commented: “I am really happy to see this! The legislation introduced last week is balanced, nuanced and, I believe, in line with the Charter,” she said. “There is no need to use a NWC when we are protecting rights!”

In Tuesday's announcement, Premier Danielle Smith stated that Alberta's UCP government will introduce legislation aimed at safeguarding children from making irreversible decisions regarding gender transition until adulthood.



According to a Leger poll, nearly half (46%) of Canadians support provincial governments using the notwithstanding clause to ensure parental consent is legally enshrined on ‘gender identity' matters.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents want school administrators to inform them if their children want to use a different pronoun or gender. Only 45% of respondents support informing parents if the child expresses concerns for their safety.

“The results cannot be ignored,” said Christian Bourque, executive vice president of Leger, who noted that support for parental rights is not given “at any cost.”

The poll also revealed that only 37% supported using the notwithstanding clause to ban discussions about sexual orientation and ‘gender identity’ in schools altogether. A quarter (24%) of respondents said they didn’t know.

