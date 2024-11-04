Theo Fleury calls for accountability and cautions against government overreach at UCP AGM

At the United Conservative Party’s AGM in Red Deer, former NHL player and activist Theo Fleury argued for stronger guardrails against government encroachment into education and personal freedoms to be included in the party's policies.

Fleury emphasized the need to protect citizens' rights, including the ability to make medical decisions without coercion, stating, “No one should be pressured into accepting any medical treatment without full consent, including a vaccine.”

Fleury supported recent amendments aimed at protecting these rights in Alberta but expressed skepticism about political promises. He voiced concerns over the “grooming” of children within the education system, particularly under policies introduced by Alberta’s previous NDP government. Citing his own experience with trauma, Fleury called for vigilance, especially in cases where teachers socially transition students without parental consent.

“The sexualization and grooming of children... it’s something that shouldn’t happen, especially not in Alberta,” he said.

Regarding proposed changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights and Public Health Act, Fleury noted the risk of government influence over citizens’ freedoms, cautioning that courts, which he views as compromised, might fail to protect civil liberties.

“We should have clear boundaries,” he insisted.

In his role with Canadians for Truth, Fleury called for leaders who prioritize citizens’ well-being over personal agendas, advocating for transparency and integrity in government, emphasizing his belief in individual autonomy and limited government intervention in citizens' lives.