UFC fighter denied travel exemption, fined $6,200 while crossing Ontario land border

UFC featherweight fighter T.J. Laramie was fined $6,200 upon returning to Canada at the Windsor/Detroit land border.

Laramie, who was training in Las Vegas, Nevada for an upcoming bout, flew to Detroit, Michigan to then take a cab across the border to his home city of Windsor, Ontario.

Laramie routinely travels to the United States for training camp as well as operating a private business, however, neither an exemption for professional athletes nor a work permit seemed to apply to Laramie when he arrived to speak to border agents.

“The border agents tried to be as helpful as possible, but the health officials didn't seem to take it too seriously. I was never called during quarantine, no one checked in on me... it didn't seem like health was their actual priority,” Laramie said.

“I was never too worried because I know about FightTheFines.com and I have been told by people who received quarantine fines that they hadn't gone through,” he explained.