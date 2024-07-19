UFC's Dana White delivers knockout endorsement of Trump at RNC

AP / RNC 2024

UFC president Dana White delivered a powerful testimonial for former President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, offering a rare glimpse into their 25-year friendship.

White revealed that Trump personally called him two weeks ago to request his presence at the convention, expressing concern about interrupting White's family time. "That's the President Trump that I know. A man who truly cares about people," White said, challenging media narratives about Trump's character.

The UFC boss, known for his association with tough mixed martial arts fighters, declared Trump "the toughest, most resilient human being that I've ever met in my life." He praised Trump's tenacity, stating, "The higher the stakes, the harder he fights, and this guy never ever gives up."

WATCH: @danawhite on the choice Americans will make this fall:



“I know I’m gonna choose strength and security. I know I’m gonna choose opportunity and prosperity. I know I’m gonna choose real American leadership and a real American badass.” pic.twitter.com/dTwEAKxlkw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 19, 2024

White's endorsement carried extra weight coming just days after the assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. The MMA promoter didn't shy away from strong language, calling Trump "a real American bad*ss" and "a proven leader, a fearless leader."

Emphasizing the stakes of the upcoming election, White quoted Trump's own words: "a fight for our country." He asserted that the nation "was in a much better place when he was in the Oval Office."

White's speech, blending personal anecdotes with political endorsement, offered a unique perspective on Trump from the world of combat sports. As the 2024 campaign intensifies, this high-profile support from a figure in the "tough guy business" could resonate with a segment of voters drawn to Trump's combative political style.