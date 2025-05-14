UK Labour Party flips on immigration

A few weeks ago, one of the safest Labour Party seats in the UK flipped to the Reform UK Party. It wasn't just a new Member of Parliament who was elected — hundreds of local council seats changed hands as well. Bolstered by the victory, Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage continued to call for the mass deportation of those who arrive illegally by boat each day.

In an astonishing twist, Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer finally read the room and, on Monday, reversed his position, now claiming also to oppose mass immigration. On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra likened this shift to Prime Minister Mark Carney — a lifelong advocate of the carbon tax — suddenly reversing his stance.

"In Canada, about a million people, I think, were naive enough to believe [Carney] and switch back to the Liberals," Ezra added. "I just don't think anyone in the UK, though, believes this flip-flop from Starmer, especially since more boats come across from the English Channel every day."

So, what lesson can the Conservatives in Canada learn from the UK?

"I think it's pretty simple," said Ezra. "Go really hard on immigration. Call for an immigration freeze. Call for the deportation of those who aren't legally here. Point out the fraud and the temporary workers program, and the international students program."

"If Pierre Poilievre were to say something similar — freeze immigration, stop the fraud — I think he'd get a lot more support than [from] his timid, tepid steps in that direction."