One year later: UK Prime Minister's senior staff caught at rule-breaking Christmas Party

A 2020 video shows then-press secretary Allegra Stratton at what appears to be a rehearsal news conference joking about the illicit party.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 09, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the newly-released videos from 2020 showing evidence of members of Boris Johnson's Conservative government attending a rule-breaking Christmas Party at 10 Downing Street.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“...nobody in power followed the rules. Except for Queen Elizabeth, whose husband of more than 70 years died, and who followed the rules, sitting by herself, alone, with a mask on, at his funeral.

“She followed the rules. But none of the politicians did.

“And so comes news that precisely when Boris Johnson was ordering citizens not to gather, why there were a bunch of Christmas Parties last year at 10 Downing Street.”

