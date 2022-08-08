UK to ban male transgender prisoners from women's prisons

Creative Commons

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News has returned to the Netherlands to cover the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Please donate here to support our 100% viewer-funded journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, accommodations, and meals. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Male transgender prisoners who identify as women will soon be banned from women’s prisons in the United Kingdom due to a new prison policy, following an alarming rise in sexual assaults in women’s prisons by transgender inmates.

Under a new policy that is currently being proposed by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, ministers will have to sign off on any move of a male inmate into a women’s prison. The government will also have the ability to remove any transgender inmate from women’s jails.

According to sources close to Raab who spoke to the Daily Mail, Raab adopted the stance following an incident earlier this year involving a male prisoner who is serving time for murder at the HMP Bronzefield in Surrey.

“The killer, who has male genitalia, was caught having consensual sex with another inmate after consuming illegally brewed alcohol,” the Daily Mail reported. “There was also an allegation that the same inmate committed a sexual assault against a second female prisoner, but last night the Ministry of Justice said they had no record of a complaint.”

The Daily Mail reported:

A whistleblower at Bronzefield said female inmates were ‘extremely uncomfortable’ by the transgender prisoner’s presence but felt unable to complain.

The insider said the killer had allegedly been overheard saying, 'I’m going to f*** you’ to one prisoner, and, on another occasion, said: ‘I love p**** – why would I want to be in a man’s prison?'

…

The whistleblower at Bronzefield, the UK’s largest women’s prison with 527 inmates, said: ‘Every time there is a transgender male to female with a male organ brought into the prison, the female prisoners are extremely uncomfortable and upset.

'But the women prisoners don’t feel they can complain because they think nothing will be done.’

British prison records show that there were 40 transgender prisoners housed in women’s prisons in England and Wales in 2021, almost all of whom are male.

There have been seven attacks on female prisoners by male transgender inmates in recent years, including a sex offender named Karen White, previously known as Stephen Wood, who sexually assaulted two women while on remand in New Hall jail in Wakefield.

The individual was described by a judge as a “danger” to both women and children.

Raab is likely to face legal challenges from transgender activists and human rights lawyers who are largely responsible for existing policies that confine male transgender inmates in women’s prisons for the sake of “equity.”

Raab’s policy will have to be signed off by the new cabinet after a new prime minister is installed later this year.