Ukrainian parliament votes to outlaw Russian music and literature
Ukraine’s south and eastern areas are historically Russian, and many of the residents living there speak Russian as a first language and consider themselves to be Russian.
Ukraine’s parliament has voted to pass legislation outlawing Russian music from being played in public spaces and on any of the country’s official media outlets.
According to BBC, the ban will only apply to music created by or performed by Russians who are, or were Russian citizens after 1991, meaning that classical music performed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Sergei Prokofiev, or Sergei Rachmaninoff will be exempt from the ban.
Artists who have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine can apply for an exemption, the Verkhovna Rada said.
“Parliament also banned the import and distribution of books and other publishing products from the Russian Federation, the territories temporarily occupied by it, and from Belarus,” said Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak. He added that the move to censor Russian entertainment was supported by 306 out of the 450 members of the parliament.
Ukraine’s south and eastern areas are historically Russian, and many of the residents living there speak Russian as a first language and consider themselves to be Russian.
Under the current Ukrainian government, teaching of the Russian language has been banned in schools.
The bill to ban Russian music was passed on Sunday. The ban prohibits Russian music from being played of performed on television, radio, in schools, restaurants, public transport, and other spaces.
BBC Monitoring reports that the bill is designed to “minimise the risks of possible hostile propaganda through music in Ukraine and will increase the volume of national music products in the cultural space.”
A separate bill that bans books imported from Russia and Belarus, as well as material in Russian imported from other countries, will impact the publication and distribution of books written by Russian citizens, but not apply to books already published in Ukraine.
Additionally, the book ban prohibits the translation of any books into the Russian language, and translations of books will only be published in Ukrainian, official European languages, or indigenous Ukrainian languages, the Rada announced.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Build The Keystone XL Pipeline
16,949 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.