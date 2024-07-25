Ukrainian refugees received $753 million in handouts to date: report

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Handouts to Ukrainian refugees have cost taxpayers more than $753 million to date, records show. The Department of Immigration earlier acknowledged a “perception of unfairness regarding the treatment of the Ukrainian population.”

“As of April 1, 281,052 people have been approved for payment under the Canada-Ukraine Transitional Assistance Initiative for a total anticipated payout of $753,444,000,” said an April 4 briefing note. Ukrainian refugees landing in Canada received $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per minor child under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program.

“The Canada-Ukraine Authorization For Emergency Travel was an unprecedented immigration response which represented the fastest, safest and most efficient way for Ukrainians and their family members to come to Canada,” said the note, Information On Ukrainian Nationals Coming To Canada.

At the end of last year, 189,194 Ukrainians applied for $490,717,500 in taxpayer handouts.

Federal aid has exceeded $1 billion, said Immigration officials. They did not elaborate.

The Trudeau government offered Ukrainians free flights to Canada, free accommodation for two weeks, and free work and study permits, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. Funding includes services for vulnerable populations including “LGBTQ persons.”

More than one million Ukrainians applied for free settlement in Canada. Over 990,000 applications were approved. That is up year-over-year from 793,084 visas last July.

“There was no limit to the number of individuals who could apply,” said Ukrainian Nationals. The United Nations Refugee Agency estimated more than 6.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since February 2022.

The latest figures follow an internal report that acknowledged complaints over preferential treatment for Ukrainian war refugees compared to other deserving communities like Afghan War allies. “There is a perception of unfairness regarding the treatment of the Ukrainian population compared to other global humanitarian situations,” said the report, Rapid Evaluation Of The Ukraine Response.

It quoted criticism that Ukrainian aid was “a privileged initiative” compared to the treatment of Afghan refugees. “Interviewees felt there was an inequitable response in comparison with the Afghan movement which was also a priority for the Department of Immigration at the time,” said Rapid Evaluation.

The Trudeau government argued the emergency program for Ukrainians can't be compared to the program for Afghan refugees, because people from Afghanistan are unlikely to return home.

Roughly 298,00 Ukrainians had made the journey to Canada, reported the Canadian Press. It's unclear how many have stayed.

Applicants have until July 31 to arrive here in person to claim benefits. However, that money evaporated for some as landlords requested three months' rent upfront.

In December 2022, Oleksandra Balytska landed in Toronto and could only afford “two ramens” because of food inflation. A “brutal” job market eventually sent her packing after her employer let her go last summer.

Andrei Zavialov, a Ukrainian Canadian Social Services Toronto settlement worker, surveyed 734 emergency visa holders in Toronto. Only 40.2% said they wanted to stay in Canada permanently, reported CBC News.

Of the respondents, one in 20 would return to Ukraine, while another 5% would go elsewhere in Europe "at the first opportunity." One in 10 (11.6%) would return to Ukraine after the war, with the rest still deciding.

Rapid Evaluation also noted that many Ukrainians were also exempt from mandatory fingerprinting and other security checks. “Due to the high demand for Canada-Ukraine Authorization For Emergency Travel there was an overwhelming demand for biometrics appointments,” said the report.

“Canada’s overseas service delivery network was unable to keep up,” it said. The department waived mandatory checks on children under 17, adults over 61 or any Ukrainian who had successfully applied for a Canadian visitor visa in the past ten years.

The department also exempted all Ukrainians from stating when they would leave Canada. “This may set precedents for future crisis responses,” said the report.