UNESCO’s contradictory plan to suppress dissidence in the name of free expression

There is a seemingly perpetual necessity proposed by unelected, unaccountable, globalist entities that the general public must be nannied. We are infantilized constantly and the powers that be continue on that path when attempting to manage online information.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) unveiled its global action plan against “disinformation” online on Monday, November 6.

Called the “Guidelines for the Governance of Digital Platforms,” the 59-page plan is intended to safeguard freedom of expression and access to information through a multistakeholder approach.

UNESCO’s Director General, Audrey Azoulay, took to X to share this “unprecedented consultation” with more than 10,000 contributions by 134 member states.

L'@UNESCO_fr a dévoilé lundi son plan d'action mondial contre la #désinformation en ligne. Il est le fruit d'une concertation d'une ampleur inédite dans le système des Nations Unies, avec plus de 10000 contributions recueillies en provenance de 134 pays. https://t.co/7xVju1p75N pic.twitter.com/o9u3vi14KX — Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) November 6, 2023

Azoulay believes that to protect access to information, platforms must act without delay.

Read more: https://t.co/AKxfeyr318 #InternetForTrust pic.twitter.com/UxTxrxi5K7 — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) November 6, 2023

In a video interview with the UN’s Chief of the section of Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists, Guilherme Canela Godoi, he says that not regulating misinformation can lead to costly public health happenings, for instance, if people don’t get vaccinated.

Unelected “free expression” chief Guilherme Canela says that we must invest in these guidelines because of democracy, but also if people don’t “vaccine themselves” it will cost public health systemshttps://t.co/T1ZAS1vrFQ pic.twitter.com/zHvptXdn2j — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 7, 2023

Oddly, Godoi also mentions Adolf Huxley’s dystopian novel titled “Brave New World” which depicts a futuristic society where technology and genetic engineering have been used to create a highly controlled world where individuality and personal freedoms are sacrificed for strict adherence to conformist behaviour.

Misinformation & hate speech are spreading at an unprecedented rate thanks to digital tools. To tackle this issue, UNESCO has drawn up an unprecedented global strategy, which was unveiled today. Learn all about it in this interview with Guilherme Canela. https://t.co/IDPPvbzGJw — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) November 6, 2023

UNESCO claims that these guidelines are designed to create an “enabling environment” that upholds freedom of expression and access to information while combatting online hate and misinformation. The document emphasizes the duty of various stakeholders to uphold these responsibilities, outlining specific roles for states, digital platforms, intergovernmental organizations, and civil society to allegedly promote human rights.

Interestingly, they also say that states should “refrain from imposing measures to prevent or disrupt general access to the dissemination of information, online and offline, including internet shutdowns.”

Could that be an indirect criticism of the Justin Trudeau Liberals' “commitment to online safety” through which the government is using various pieces of ambiguously worded legislation to control and censor content online?

In Canada, several bills, including Bill C-11, Bill C-18, Bill C-36, and the proposed Online Harms Act, are expanding regulatory oversight and criminalizing online speech. These legislative efforts are accompanied by a "Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online" aimed at addressing misinformation and disinformation, further intensifying government control over online content.

The government’s assertion that it will “refrain from unduly restriction human rights online, especially the freedom of opinion and expression, under the guise of countering disinformation,” raises questions about its credibility.

This is the same government that, in February of 2022, seized the assets and bank accounts of peaceful protestors and supporters of the Freedom Convoy who disagreed with the ongoing violation of human rights due to COVID-19-related public health measures; actions that occurred without clear legal justification or due process but were carried out through the unprecedented use of war-measure legislation.

Meanwhile, UNESCO states that these guidelines will cultivate an “Internet of Trust.”

It sounds similar to the Trusted News Initiative (TNI), founded in 2019 by UK state broadcaster BBC and its global big tech and media partners like the CBC, Google, Meta, and YouTube, with Big Pharma backers.

They pay fact-checkers, like the ones who falsely fact-checked Rebel News a few months ago, who are not accountable and fail to correct their factually incorrect claims.

In a video highlight from UNESCO’s Internet for Trust global conference they emphasize the importance of truth and trust in democracy and the need for platform regulation.

Interestingly, in April of 2021, the UN’s “special rapporteur“ Irene Khan published a report for the UN General Assembly, on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

Khan rightfully notes that there is “no universally accepted definition of disinformation,” and that a “lack of consensus underlines the complex, intrinsically political and contested nature of the concept.”

Khan also noted that “harm is defined in overly broad terms” which has “opened the possibility for abuse and arbitrary decision-making. Often, the prescribed punishment is excessively harsh and disproportionate and can have a chilling effect on freedom of expression.”

Nonetheless, Khan states that freedom “may be restricted” to “protect national security, public order or public health or morals,” thereby justifying suppression of this supposed right at any whim that the globalists deem necessary.

The role of unelected global agencies like UNESCO, funded by taxpayers, advising governments to control online content and amplify only the prevailing, mainstream orthodoxy raises concerns about the threat to free expression, and the potential to undermine democracy and open discourse, instead of uphold it.