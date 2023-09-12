Unhinged trustee narrowly evades ethical code violation

Ottawa Carleton District School board (OCDSB)

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board held a special meeting on September 11, where hypochondria-riddled trustee and family physician Nili Kaplan-Myrth narrowly escaped a code of conduct violation.

The complaint was filed by trustee Donna Dickson, who alleged that Myrth breached sections 3.17 and 3.18 of the board's code of conduct in a series of text messages exchanged between the two trustees, which saw Myrth’s comments become “increasingly racist and abusive.”

Here’s some info about the code of conduct complaint filed against Trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth by Trustee Donna Dickson. https://t.co/jTROrvKQa6 pic.twitter.com/rAXWi16vsk — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 11, 2023

The conversation happened prior to a school mask mandate motion being proposed by mask-obsessed trustee Myrth who attempted to meddle in the voting outcome of her own motion.

Myrth urged Dickson to abstain from the vote, stating that she should not “vote with supremacists.”

To persuade trustee Donna Dickson (who is black) to vote for the mask mandate last year, Nili Kaplan-Myrth allegedly told her that those opposed to it included white supremacists, and hence she should abstain. She followed up by saying “don’t talk to me about equity then.” https://t.co/jTROrvKQa6 pic.twitter.com/HupXjibCTR — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 11, 2023

“The Board of Trustees debated this matter on the evening of September 11, 2023. For the motion determining a breach of the Code of Conduct took place, a vote of 8 trustees in favour was required. The motion was defeated with 7 in favour, 0 opposed, and 4 abstained. The matter is now concluded,” reads an update from the OCDSB website.

A meeting recess had to be called prior to the vote when Myrth displayed the same argumentative and unprofessional behaviours that resulted in a code of conduct complaint.

Mask obsessed Nili just cannot contain herself



OCDSB just called a recess over her outlandish aggression



She’s been disavowed by even the most radical board membershttps://t.co/OSRdmdxyiN — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 12, 2023

After the meeting, Myrth is seen becoming increasingly unhinged.

After the meeting tonight, OCDSB trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth bosses around fellow trustee Donna Blackburn, then shuts the door on independent journalist @franics_smith.pic.twitter.com/WMZaGZxNoC — Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) September 12, 2023

Allegations have floundered online that her post-meeting actions could be classified as assault.

Pretty sure Nili just assaulted an independent journalist. pic.twitter.com/Wqj4vc3coG — Ms. JUNO (@MsCannabisCourt) September 12, 2023

Nili Kaplan-Myrth is notorious for her mask-wearing hysteria in Zoom interviews, and for designating a “return to normal” as intended for “far-right, anti-mask, anti-vax ableists.”

Hypochondria riddled family Doctor Nili Kaplan-Myrth spreads misinformation on live television.



Click to watch the full report: pic.twitter.com/xT5f3NXUFU — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 11, 2022

Parents alarmed by Myrth's aggressive rhetoric had previously launched two separate Change.org petitions to have her removed as trustee after she democratically oppressed a parental delegate.

Myrth successfully had both petitions removed as she labelled those who disagreed with her as anti-Semitic racist bigots.

Rebel News’ subsequent petition garnered thousands of signatures. Upon attempting to deliver the hardcopy, Myrth screamed at Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid before slamming a door in her face.