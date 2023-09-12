Unhinged trustee narrowly evades ethical code violation

The motion to determine the breach was marginally defeated, prompting online allegations of assault against Dr. Myrth, known for her extreme hypochondria and outlandish behaviour.

Unhinged trustee narrowly evades ethical code violation
Ottawa Carleton District School board (OCDSB)
Remove Ads

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board held a special meeting on September 11, where hypochondria-riddled trustee and family physician Nili Kaplan-Myrth narrowly escaped a code of conduct violation.

The complaint was filed by trustee Donna Dickson, who alleged that Myrth breached sections 3.17 and 3.18 of the board's code of conduct in a series of text messages exchanged between the two trustees, which saw Myrth’s comments become “increasingly racist and abusive.”

The conversation happened prior to a school mask mandate motion being proposed by mask-obsessed trustee Myrth who attempted to meddle in the voting outcome of her own motion.

Myrth urged Dickson to abstain from the vote, stating that she should not “vote with supremacists.”

“The Board of Trustees debated this matter on the evening of September 11, 2023. For the motion determining a breach of the Code of Conduct took place, a vote of 8 trustees in favour was required. The motion was defeated with 7 in favour, 0 opposed, and 4 abstained. The matter is now concluded,” reads an update from the OCDSB website.

A meeting recess had to be called prior to the vote when Myrth displayed the same argumentative and unprofessional behaviours that resulted in a code of conduct complaint.

After the meeting, Myrth is seen becoming increasingly unhinged.

Allegations have floundered online that her post-meeting actions could be classified as assault.

Nili Kaplan-Myrth is notorious for her mask-wearing hysteria in Zoom interviews, and for designating a “return to normal” as intended for “far-right, anti-mask, anti-vax ableists.”

Parents alarmed by Myrth's aggressive rhetoric had previously launched two separate Change.org petitions to have her removed as trustee after she democratically oppressed a parental delegate.

Myrth successfully had both petitions removed as she labelled those who disagreed with her as anti-Semitic racist bigots.

Rebel News’ subsequent petition garnered thousands of signatures. Upon attempting to deliver the hardcopy, Myrth screamed at Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid before slamming a door in her face.

Ontario Canada Education Ottawa News Analysis Fire Nili
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.