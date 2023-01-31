United Health Conference seeks justice for the vaccinated

E-transfer (Canada):

An organization called Justice for the Vaccinated will be hosting a United Health Conference fundraiser for those injured by COVID-19 injections on February 4 and 5. The two-day event will he hosted at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Organizers, co-founders of Justice for the Vaccinated, and co-hosts of The Fringe Majority live cast Jody Ledgerwood and Cris Vleck sat down with Rebel News to discuss the intent for the conference and give a sneak peak into its itinerary.

Day one of the conference will hear from medical, legal and advocacy experts including some of Canada’s most outspoken doctors — Paul Alexander, Crystal Luchkiw, Chris Shoemaker, Mark Trozzi and Sam Dubé.

Speakers will present from 9 a.m. until noon with break-out rooms thereafter to facilitate direct Q&A sessions and more intimate discussions.

“Each break-out room will have two professionals and those professionals will rotate throughout the rooms so those attendees will have 30-45 minutes to ask their questions. It’s a chance to have your voice heard and your questions answered by the experts,” said Ledgerwood. Afterwards, there will be a meet and greet dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.

On day two, attendees will view a screening of the documentary “VAXXEDII”, courtesy of Children’s Health Defense Canada before presentations commence from 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at VaxJustice.org and sales will facilitate future pop up events across Ontario.

“There are going to be free events all through[out] Ontario where you can bring your vaccine-injured friends and family to get them services, solutions and help them understand what’s going on,” says Vleck.

“Their doctors are telling them they’re crazy,” he continues, “and every time we validate somebody they break down. It’s an incredible thing.”

The event will also serve as an evidence gathering initiative with the end goal of getting justice for the vaccinated.

“The government lied to all of us,” said Ledgerwood. “Many people who took the vaccines didn’t want to take them. They were coerced in order to help their family, keep their jobs; they deserve justice just as well as anybody else who suffered the assault of the government over the last two years.”

Vleck says that “we were all victimized. It’s time to push back.”