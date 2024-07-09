University of Guelph issues trespass notice to anti-Israel encampment
If the protesters refuse to comply, school officials say they will seek a court injunction against the anti-Israel encampment.
The University of Guelph has issued a trespass notice to protesters at an anti-Israel encampment set up on the school's campus more than a month ago.
In a written statement to The Canadian Press, the university said it handed out the warnings after protesters refused to comply with a demand to dismantle the camp by Sunday night.
Should the protesters remain on site, school officials said the university would then seek an injunction against the demonstration. In Toronto, a similar court injunction saw protesters finally shutter a longstanding anti-Israel encampment on campus before police took action.
Posting on social media, Guelph protesters say they are facing legal action and a 24-hour deadline to depart, reports The Canadian Press.
Nearby, at the University of Waterloo, protesters ended an encampment on Sunday night after the school sought damages against the demonstrators through a lawsuit.
“[W]e have become increasingly alarmed that the encampment now provides a centrally surveilled space where the university will continue to enact its aggression, targeting student activism and activists on campus,” the Waterloo anti-Israel protesters claimed before the encampment shut, as reported by Global News.
