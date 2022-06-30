University of Toronto announces new degree in 'Black Health'

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed the University of Toronto announcing its new "Master of Public Health in Black Health" degree, to begin taking students in the fall of 2023.

Commenting on the university's new degree program, Andrew said:

"So you're going to get a master's degree in health, that won't actually teach you about being a doctor or a surgeon or anything — you're going to spend, I don't know, 250 grand at the University of Toronto for this? '...Some of the core competencies of the program includes students developing understandings of the social and historical context that led to a black health crisis in the black community.' I mean, you could just read this on the Internet — you don't need to go to university for this, if you really want to learn about this."

