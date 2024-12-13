Unlike Trump, Trudeau needs to improve his diplomacy skills

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 12, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with journalist John Robson about Donald Trump, the master negotiator, and Justin Trudeau's weak reaction to his threat of tariffs against Canada.

Ezra argued that Trudeau, with his "extraordinarily high opinion of himself," struggles to navigate relations with unpredictable leaders like Trump.

"The fact that Trump is prone to taking drastic and sudden action gets people's attention. He is a bit unpredictable, but he certainly has the capacity to act decisively," said John. "I think it's out of his depth here as you know, when he thinks he can win a fight with Donald Trump."

"Has Trudeau ever reconciled with anyone? I can’t think of it," responded Ezra, pointing to his inability to admit fault or laugh off political jabs.

While Trudeau may be quick to apologize for Canada's missteps, he rarely acknowledges his personal role in conflicts. "Trudeau’s reaction to the 51st state joke shows his lack of self-awareness," said John. "There’s a lot of malice and very little self-reflection."

Canada needs a leader capable of managing tense relations with the U.S. president, but as Ezra put it, "Trudeau just doesn’t get along well with people."