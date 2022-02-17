Unvaccinated truckers hauling COVID-19 supplies get special border exemption

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

In the same manner that COVID-19 knows what time you are out on the streets in Quebec before it strikes, or the way it avoids you if you are sitting in a pub rather than standing, the coronavirus also knows what is in your trailer!

According to changes made to federal cross-border vaccine regulations via order in council in January, unvaccinated truckers hauling vaccines and medical devices like ventilators and personal protective equipment into Canada are given a special exemption from testing and quarantine requirements.

The same drivers receiving these “urgent public health necessity exemptions,” however, are still subject to vaccination, testing and quarantine requirements when hauling other goods. They must obtain a pre-arrival COVID-19 test, quarantine and undergo COVID-19 molecular testing in Canada.

Currently, thousands of truckers are in their third week of protesting in the streets of Ottawa against coronavirus restrictions. The Freedom Convoy began in opposition to cross-border vaccine mandates for truckers.

The federal government invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act (meant to deal with terrorist attacks, natural disasters and out-of-control disease outbreaks like cholera) in an attempt to bring a swift end to the protest.

The law gives the government extraordinary powers like the ability to seize bank accounts, property, children and animals of those involved in the protest. The feds have so far been unsuccessful in their efforts to euthanize the convoy.

