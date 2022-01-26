Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

UPDATE: Fight is still on to end vaccine passports in the United Kingdom

No doubt we've had a significant victory in England — but there's still Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland we need to help.

Boris Johnson has announced recently that from the 27th of January 2022, he will lift COVID restrictions in England.

This includes compulsory mask-wearing, compulsory vaccine passports, work-from-home orders and changes to self-isolation.

I am reminding the people who have signed or have yet to sign that I will still fulfill my promise on delivering these signatures to Downing Street and that the fight is NOT over yet — we still have Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to help.

Sign my petition and let's get rid of vaccine passports in the United Kingdom.

  • By Lewis Brackpool

PETITION: No Vaccine Passports in the United Kingdom

