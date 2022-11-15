UPDATE: Still in need of a lung transplant, Joanie Dupuis continues to fight for her life
Joanie was eighth on the waiting list for lung transplantation but was removed because she didn’t meet the criteria of being vaccinated against Covid-19. Stable for the moment with an antibiotic, Joanie does not know how long her body will resist this condition.
Joanie Dupuis, a young woman will lose her life just in front of our eyes.
Joanie Dupuis, a young woman with cystic fibrosis, was sentenced to a slow death by the college of physicians, the hospital of Montreal, the CHUM, and the government, since they are all complicit in this inhumane decision.
In my last report about Joanie Dupuis, I explained that in October 2021, Joanie Dupuis was removed from the recipient list for a new lung because she had not received the COVID-19 injection.
Joanie was eighth on the waiting list and was removed because she didn’t meet the criteria for lung transplantation, which was the mandatory vaccination against Covid-19. Stable for the moment with an antibiotic, Joanie does not know how long her body will resist this condition.
“We must learn to live with the virus,” said Health Minister Christian Dubé and Premier François Legault. But is that really what is happening? Letting patients die because of a medical decision.
Even more absurd is that last November, the Alberta Court of Appeal said that the vaccine requirement for organ transplantation does not violate the rights and freedoms of Canadians.
What violates a person’s rights and freedoms more than refusing treatment? Vital treatment in this case.
We cannot sit back and watch a citizen die without doing anything.
Stay tuned for my next update.
It’s still time to act and sign massively for Joanie who needs each of you. Pease sign this PETITION to save Joanie.
Écrivez au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au Premier Ministre Legault
Envoyez un courriel au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au premier Ministre Legault, pour leur demander de permettre à Joanie de recevoir sa greffe.ENVOYER UN E-MAIL
