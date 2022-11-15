UPDATE: Still in need of a lung transplant, Joanie Dupuis continues to fight for her life

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: Save Joanie Joanie was eighth on the waiting list for a lung transplant and has been told by doctors she must be vaccinated if she wants to move forward with the procedure. Please sign the petition on this page to save Joanie! 9,282 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Écrivez au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au Premier Ministre Legault Envoyez un courriel au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au premier Ministre Legault, pour leur demander de permettre à Joanie de recevoir sa greffe. ENVOYER UN E-MAIL

Joanie Dupuis, a young woman will lose her life just in front of our eyes.

Joanie Dupuis, a young woman with cystic fibrosis, was sentenced to a slow death by the college of physicians, the hospital of Montreal, the CHUM, and the government, since they are all complicit in this inhumane decision.

In my last report about Joanie Dupuis, I explained that in October 2021, Joanie Dupuis was removed from the recipient list for a new lung because she had not received the COVID-19 injection.

Joanie was eighth on the waiting list and was removed because she didn’t meet the criteria for lung transplantation, which was the mandatory vaccination against Covid-19. Stable for the moment with an antibiotic, Joanie does not know how long her body will resist this condition.

“We must learn to live with the virus,” said Health Minister Christian Dubé and Premier François Legault. But is that really what is happening? Letting patients die because of a medical decision.

Even more absurd is that last November, the Alberta Court of Appeal said that the vaccine requirement for organ transplantation does not violate the rights and freedoms of Canadians.

What violates a person’s rights and freedoms more than refusing treatment? Vital treatment in this case.

We cannot sit back and watch a citizen die without doing anything.

Stay tuned for my next update.

It’s still time to act and sign massively for Joanie who needs each of you. Pease sign this PETITION to save Joanie.