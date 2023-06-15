UPDATE: Northop Hall Hotel asylum accommodation
As expected, formal plans have been submitted to house 400 migrants at the Northop Hall Hotel.
Back in May, Rebel News UK made the trip to the small village of Northop Hall in North Wales to cover the story of a potential "Initial Accommodation Hotel" for up to 400 so-called asylum seekers to be housed in, with a new batch of single men every 6-8 weeks.
The plan was for 150 migrants to be housed in the hotel rooms and 250 in modular accommodation over a period of seven years. You can view the report here:
Immigration numbers are predicted to break records again for those crossing the English Channel in small boats after 616 in one day crossed on June 12, 2023. More and more hotels are being chartered by the UK government at huge costs to the British taxpayer. There are currently over 450 hotels being used to house so-called asylum seekers.
The hotel was forced to close its doors during the first Covid lockdown due to large debts with creditors and was sold last year to Paymán Holdings 3 Ltd. Around 1,500 people live in the village of Northop Hall, many of whom have voiced their concerns and anger at the prospect of having up to 400 so-called asylum seekers in the grounds of the Northop Hall Hotel, which is attached to privately owned housing.
The concerned local community has started an online group called Northop Hall Village Action, formed to oppose the plans. The group is trying to prevent the "asylum seeker accommodation" being placed in their community and believe it is the #WrongPlanWrongPlace.
Na’ím Anís Paymán, the chairman and CEO, said when he bought the bankrupt hotel, that he wanted to make the hotel a “focal point of community life” which it once was, as a large local employer and popular attraction to tourists and those to be married.
However, under the plans submitted to the council, the hotel would be classed as an Asylum Accommodation and Support Contracts (AASC) Initial Accommodation Hostel.
The current plan follows a pre-application consultation. This is where residents of Northop Hall are invited to share their views on the current proposal.
The Home Office has tried to calm tensions by previously saying they will "work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact."
A date is yet to be given for the start of Flintshire Council's consultation on the plans.
Meanwhile, at the same time. In South Wales, in Llanelli, locals are angry at similar plans for so-called asylum seekers there.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
