Updates: ‘For the Children’ march brings out dozens of demonstrators in London

Rebel News journalist Sammy Woodhouse is on the scene in London as dozens of protesters march against all forms of child abuse.

The 'For the Children' march is set to begin in the Park Lane and Wellington Arch area before moving through Westminster.

I’m here in London today for the ‘For The Children’ march.



I’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day.



A full report will be available on https://t.co/RJ9uYl6LOU

Sammy noted the heavy police presence at the site of the demonstration despite the relatively small size of the event.

There’s heavy police presence here today at the ‘For The Children’ march.



Police are on foot and in vehicles at both meeting points.



Not sure why such heavy presence is needed for a small event.



Maybe they're expecting a bigger crowd?

One concerned mother, whose son was the victim of a robbery, voiced her concern with the surge in violent and disturbing incidents targeting children.

"He's still absolutely traumatized by what happened," she said. "And this was back in November, and since then it's been happening to his school friends [who] have been walking to school, getting robbed, boys with knives, the same thing," she added.

I spoke with Sinead at today’s event. She will be one of the speakers.



Her son is terrified to now leave the house.



Knife crime is out of control in London.

A group of anti-Israel protesters appeared to attempt to disrupt the demonstration before being removed by police.

A group enters the protest in London waving Palestine flags.



‘For The Children’ march is being held to raise awareness of all forms of child abuse.



The people aren’t happy how the police dealt with it.



A full report will be available on https://t.co/RJ9uYl6LOU

Sammy discussed the heartbreaking stories of abuse being told by the speakers at the event.

Update from today’s event in London.



Heartbreaking stories from survivors of abuse have been told.



We will now march to government.



Full report coming soon on https://t.co/RJ9uYl6LOU

Sammy also spoke with UK Independence Party leader Nick Tenconi, who offered his support to the demonstrators standing up for Britain's forgotten children.

UKIP leader, Nick Tenconi has shown solidarity to the children of the UK at today’s event in London. He also blasts Andrew Tate and prostitutes Bonnie Blue & Lily Philips. @NickTenconi



Here's what he had to say…

Concerns surrounding child exploitation in the U.K. have increased in recent months following Elon Musk's social media advocacy shining a renewed light on the abuse of thousands of British children.