Updates: ‘For the Children’ march brings out dozens of demonstrators in London

As the abuse of thousands of young British girls by largely migrant grooming gangs has been thrust back into the spotlight, dozens of concerned Londoners have gathered to take a stand against child exploitation.

Rebel News journalist Sammy Woodhouse is on the scene in London as dozens of protesters march against all forms of child abuse.

The 'For the Children' march is set to begin in the Park Lane and Wellington Arch area before moving through Westminster.

Sammy noted the heavy police presence at the site of the demonstration despite the relatively small size of the event.

One concerned mother, whose son was the victim of a robbery, voiced her concern with the surge in violent and disturbing incidents targeting children.

"He's still absolutely traumatized by what happened," she said. "And this was back in November, and since then it's been happening to his school friends [who] have been walking to school, getting robbed, boys with knives, the same thing," she added.

A group of anti-Israel protesters appeared to attempt to disrupt the demonstration before being removed by police.

Sammy discussed the heartbreaking stories of abuse being told by the speakers at the event.

Sammy also spoke with UK Independence Party leader Nick Tenconi, who offered his support to the demonstrators standing up for Britain's forgotten children.

Concerns surrounding child exploitation in the U.K. have increased in recent months following Elon Musk's social media advocacy shining a renewed light on the abuse of thousands of British children.

