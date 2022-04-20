US airlines abandon mask mandate — what's Canada's excuse?

'It’s atrocious that it took so long, but at least it happened: yesterday a U.S. judge struck down as illegal the mask rule the applied to airlines.'

  • By Rebel News
  • April 20, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the end of mask and vaccine mandates in other countries and asked why Canada is still holding on to these rules.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“And the thing is, a mask scold in a store had no power, other than his sense of righteousness; and having a train conductor become a health inspector is quite something. But, by far, and to their eternal disgrace, police forces around the country turned wearing a rag on your face as a test of whether or not you were to be treated like a violent criminal.”

Coronavirus Canada United States Airlines & Airports COVID Passports News Analysis
  • By Rebel News

