U.S. Army suspends retired general from consulting role after mocking Jill Biden

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

BUY: "Let's Go Brandon!" T-Shirt If you also agree that Biden has absolutely no idea what he is doing, check out this great 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt! BUY NOW

The U.S. Army suspended a retired, highly-decorated three-star general from a consulting position after word got out that he had mocked a tweet by first lady Jill Biden, in which she spoke on the subject of abortion.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, who was “advising senior military officers, staff, and students participating in war games and other military activities,” was suspended without pay over his reply to the first lady, USA Today reported.

“For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” wrote Jill Biden on Twitter in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. “And while we may be devastated by this injustice, we will not be silent. We will not sit back as the progress we have already won slips away.”

“Glad to see you finally know what a woman is,” Volesky replied.

For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies.



Today, that right was stolen from us.



And while we may be devastated by this injustice, we will not be silent. We will not sit back as the progress we have already won slips away. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 24, 2022

Volesky deleted his tweet soon after.

“A highly decorated infantry officer, Volesky was a star in Army, rising to near the pinnacle of the service. On a rescue mission in Iraq in 2004, he led an armored column under fire to retrieve soldiers and their disabled Bradley Fighting Vehicle,” USA Today reported.

“The Army named him its chief spokesman, leading its office of public affairs. He took command of the Army's legendary 101st Airborne Division, a portion of which he led to Africa in response to the outbreak of Ebola in 2014.”

The publication suggests that his remarks were a “breach of decorum” for a retired military officer, suggesting that under no circumstance should any former members of the military criticize the Democrats.

No such qualms were ever made about retired military officers who came out to openly criticize former president Donald Trump when he was in office.

“Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commander of the Combined Arms Center, suspended Volesky, pending the outcome of the inquiry, Cynthia Smith, an Army spokeswoman, told USA TODAY,” the publication reported.

Volesky’s remarks come as the left tries to redefine what it means to be a woman, with some like celebrity Macy Gray calling it a “vibe.” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh published a documentary titled “What is a Woman?” to go over the question in an effort to solve the quandary of what it truly means to be biologically female.