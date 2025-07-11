U.S. congressman calls out Canada's forest management failures

A letter signed by six U.S. representatives directed to Canada's ambassador called on the federal government to take action to address wildfire issues.

“As we are entering the height of the fire season, we would like to know how your government plans on mitigating wildfire and the smoke that makes its way south,” the letter reads.

A key driver of the issue, the U.S. representatives said, was “a lack of active forest management” combined with other problems like arson.

“With all the technology that we have at our disposal, both in preventing and fighting wildfires, this worrisome trend can be reversed if proper action is taken,” they said.

Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, the lead signee of the letter, joined Ezra Levant to discuss what he and his colleagues were asking from Prime Minister Mark Carney's government — and the response, or lack thereof, they've received.

Levant compared the letter to a “friendly note” sent from a “friendly neighbour” who is politely trying to raise an issue affecting both countries.

“As a result of lack of good forest management, we're seeing these massive wildfires,” Congressman Tiffany said, noting it's not just happening in Canada but parts of the U.S. too.

Failures at forest management stem from “preservationist” policies, he explained, highlighting how these decisions have been influenced by “corporate environmental groups who have shut down logging to the harm of our economy, but also to our environment.”

“Conservation and management,” not the preservationist mindset — which Tiffany said was “simply not touching” — are the two approaches the congressman suggested were better methods.

Preservationist tactics have led to “these massive wildfires and we get this smoke that comes down from Canada.” Not only is it coming from the north, it also has been “coming from the western states also. I'm every bit as critical of them as I am of Canada.”

The Rebel boss acknowledged this, pointing to the devastating Jasper wildfire and how, under former environment minister Steven Guilbeault's watch, federal authorities mismanaged the removal of dead trees which fuelled the blaze.

“Preservationists do not believe in the greatness of America,” Congressman Tiffany said. “They do not believe that we should be producing things here in America, and it's an attempt to bring us down.”

Canada's ambassador has not responded to the letter the U.S. representative said, though he expects a reply will eventually come. Canadians, meanwhile, including Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, were “quite indignant” in their response.

“I'm equal opportunity in this,” Tiffany said, adding he's been just as critical of California and the U.S. federal forestry management service.

“We need to change the paradigm,” he said. “Preservationist mentality is harming North America, both its environment and its economy.”