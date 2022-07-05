U.S. oil and gas association slams Biden over failure to understand basic economics
'In the meantime – have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester.'
As Joe Biden continues to deflect the blame for the rising price of gas, which largely stems from his green energy policies, the U.S. Oil and Gas Association (USOGA) is not going to give his excuses the time of day by letting them go unanswered.
Following Biden’s message to companies running gas stations over the weekend, in which he demanded that they slash prices at the gas pump, for the sole reason that “this is a time of war and global peril,” the USOGA tweeted back:
“Working on it Mr. President,” the association wrote. “In the meantime – have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester.”
Working on it Mr. President. In the meantime - have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester... https://t.co/6yLpbDDRKc— US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) July 3, 2022
In addition, the industry association shared the suggestion that the U.S. government should start tapping into America’s own resources instead of importing it from other countries.
“The U.S. Capitol has the inscription: ‘Let us develop the resources of our land, call forth its powers, build up its institutions, promote all its great interests and see whether we also in our day and generation may not perform something worthy to be remembered.’ – Daniel Webster,” they wrote.
“It's easy [to] take for granted all that those before us have accomplished and sacrificed,” the group continued. “May you and your families have a safe Independence Day and may we remind our loved ones that it is a blessing and an honor to be a citizen of this great nation.”
Western Energy, a domestic energy advocate joined with the USOGA to criticize the Biden administration with a fact check of a claim made by the State Department.
As detailed by Western Energy, the State Department claims that the oil industry has “everything it needs.”
“Reality: What we need is a partner in the Biden Admin instead of the months-long blame game & overreaching regs like the @SECGov climate disclosure rule,” remarked the organization, providing a link to a Fox Business report on Biden’s attempts to deflect blame from his administration’s policy failures.
Fox Business reported:
Biden has attempted to deflect blame for the increase in gas prices to Russian President Vladimir Putin, dubbing it the “Putin’s Price Hike,” a term used repeatedly by the White House, despite his campaign promise to always take responsibility and not blame others.
The call for action from Biden follows a failed proposal from the Oval Office to implement a 90-day gas tax holiday, which was dismissed by even Democratic lawmakers as outlandish.
During the presidential campaign, Biden vowed to sacrifice the energy boom, low prices, and even jobs for the sake of his green agenda.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
