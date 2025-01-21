U.S. withdraws from U.N. climate pact a second time

U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States a second time from the Paris climate accord, a globalist entity peddling climate alarmism.

Among his many executive orders Monday, Trump ordered the withdrawal to take place upon notification of the U.N. secretary-general, reported the Epoch Times.

Trump’s order represents a complete overhaul of Biden’s climate agenda by terminating all climate commitments under the U.N. in place of American prosperity.

“In recent years, the United States has purported to join international agreements and initiatives that do not reflect our country’s values or our contributions to the pursuit of economic and environmental objectives,” reads the order.

President Trump has repeatedly called the climate pact “very unfair” to American taxpayers, representing a “giant transfer of American wealth to foreign nations that are responsible for most of the world’s pollution.”

He also says the pact places undue stress on American taxpayers while adversaries like China “signs up for every stupid globalist climate deal and then immediately breaks it.”

After a contentious transfer of power to the Democrat administration, then-president Joe Biden re-entered the Paris climate accord in February of 2021. He pledged to “combat climate change in a way we have not before” at the time.

Meanwhile, Trump said the climate pact was detrimental to U.S. energy security, while driving up energy costs and inflation.

“The President will unleash American energy by ending Biden’s policies of climate extremism, streamlining permitting, and reviewing for rescission all regulations that impose undue burdens on energy production and use, including mining and processing of non-fuel minerals,” reads a prior statement.

The first withdrawal took place November 4, 2020—a day before Trump’s failed re-election bid.

Biden, a lame duck president, planned to cut emissions by 66% for 2035, reported the Epoch Times, calling it the “boldest climate agenda in American history.”