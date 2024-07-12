UWindsor agrees to deal with anti-Israel protesters to end encampment

After almost two months of having anti-Israel protesters demonstrating on the heart of its campus, the University of Windsor has reportedly agreed to a deal with the protesters to end the encampment.

As part of the deal that was reached between the school and protesters Wednesday, all tents and structures were to be removed from the campus grounds within 48 hours, according to the National Post.

The agreement reportedly includes the university's commitment to developing anti-racism initiatives and providing support for Palestinian students, as well as disclosing direct and indirect public fund investments annually.

The University of Windsor is the latest Canadian learning institution to see an Anti-Israel encampment, despite Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemning the illegal campsites.



As detailed by the CBC, "The agreement also involves boycotting institutional partnerships with Israeli universities until the 'right of Palestinian self-determination has been realized,' unless they are supported by the university's senate."

Some members of the Jewish community at the school have spoken out against the agreement, stating that they were not consulted.

The president of the Jewish Law Students Association at the school explained that "We are, as it stands, given the state of academia right now, already very much at risk of being marginalized, very much at risk of having our legitimate concerns not heard by university administrations."

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, who is also Jewish, wrote on social media that he was "deeply disturbed" by the agreement.

I reviewed the agreements signed yesterday by @UWindsor and am deeply disturbed. I am working with @DeborahLyonsSE to engage @univcan on this issue. I have reached out to @JillDunlop1 who is the Ontario Minister responsible & looking forward to her leadership on this file. — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) July 11, 2024

Protesters labelled the deal as a victory, with a spokesperson for the group saying it was, "one the best, if not the most comprehensive deal in Canada, in North America. I would even say out of all of the encampments that have come out."

The encampment at the University of Windsor was part of a wave of anti-Israel demonstrations on campuses across the country.

Similar encampments, including at McGill University and the University of Toronto, have recently been dismantled after months of demonstrations, leaving squalor and vandalism in their midst.