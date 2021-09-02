VaccineConsultations.com: First 100 people can receive free consultation with a lawyer

Vaccine Consultations Legal Fund We are crowdfunding the first 100 consultations. Please donate to help cover the cost of a 30-minute consultation about vaccine mandates with a lawyer. $525.00 Raised

Goal: $1,000.00 Donate

Vaccine mandates are quickly rolling out across Canada, where governments, employers and schools are mandating their workers, staff and students receive COVID vaccines. In response, Rebel News is aiming to challenge these mandates legally through FightVaccinePassports.com and now a new website, VaccineConsultations.com.

At VaccineConsultations.com, viewers will find a collection of helpful legal advice for any individual facing vaccine mandates. Keep in mind, however, that website is only meant to provide “general information only and does not constitute legal advice. You should contact a lawyer to obtain advice applicable to your particular situation.”

Victoria Solomon, our FightTheFines.com legal coordinator, joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss this new project.

As Ezra outlined, this new project is hoping to help people without going the full distance of filing a lawsuit for them by giving the first 100 people a free, half-hour consultation with a lawyer regarding their vaccine situation.

Victoria, meanwhile, explained that:

Employers have the right to mandate policies in their workplace, but these policies have to be lawful. So they have to be not in contravention of any law, including human rights legislation and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms where applicable. So this is why I'm glad that we're setting up this consultation process, so that our lawyers can review these policies and see if they are indeed in compliance with the law. Each province has its own human rights legislation, so this is why it's difficult to give general advice. We have provided some legal information on our site to answer questions that frequently come up, but it's definitely fact dependent and it's depending on which province you're in, in some cases.

For more information, to submit your story, to offer your legal assistance or to help fund our work, visit VaccineConsultations.com.