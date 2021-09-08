Rebel News Banner Ad - People's Party of Canada: Election 2021

Vaccine passport announced for Newfoundland and Labrador

Premier Furey said the system will be introduced “within the coming weeks to month” for "non-essential, recreational activities."

  • By Dakota Christensen
  • September 08, 2021
Vaccine passport announced for Newfoundland and Labrador
The Canadian Press / ﻿Andrew Vaughan
Remove Ads

Premier Andrew Furey has officially announced a vaccine passport system for Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province is now the fifth in Canada to do so, joining QuebecManitobaBritish Columbia and Ontario in requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry to select "non-essential" businesses. 

Furey made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, stating that his government looked at what is being done in other jurisdictions and decided it will implement a vaccine passport system similar to the one now in Quebec.

Premier Furey said the system will be introduced “within the coming weeks to month” for "non-essential, recreational activities," but did not provide exact specifics on where proof of vaccination will be required.

Furey stated that he hopes the mandate will “nudge” people toward getting vaccinated, saying:

“It will allow – should another wave occur in certain areas around the province that may have lower vaccination rates – the economy and the businesses to stay open and frankly not penalize those who made the right choice and educated choice to get a vaccine.” 

Newfoundland and Labrador currently has 76 percent of its eligible population vaccinated with two doses, and 86 percent of those eligible vaccinated with one dose.

The province currently has a total of 35 cases of COVID-19, with one case requiring hospitalization.

Do you oppose the use of vaccine passports in Canada? Go to FightVaccinePassports.com to sign our petition, share with us your forced vaccination story and donate to help fund our legal battles against vaccine passports across Canada.

Canada Newfoundland and Labrador COVID Passports Atlantic Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight Vaccine Passports
  • By Ezra Levant

Fight Vaccine Passports

A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!

Get involved

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.