Vaccine passport announced for Newfoundland and Labrador

Premier Andrew Furey has officially announced a vaccine passport system for Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province is now the fifth in Canada to do so, joining Quebec, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario in requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry to select "non-essential" businesses.

Furey made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, stating that his government looked at what is being done in other jurisdictions and decided it will implement a vaccine passport system similar to the one now in Quebec.

Premier Furey said the system will be introduced “within the coming weeks to month” for "non-essential, recreational activities," but did not provide exact specifics on where proof of vaccination will be required.

Furey stated that he hopes the mandate will “nudge” people toward getting vaccinated, saying:

“It will allow – should another wave occur in certain areas around the province that may have lower vaccination rates – the economy and the businesses to stay open and frankly not penalize those who made the right choice and educated choice to get a vaccine.”

Newfoundland and Labrador currently has 76 percent of its eligible population vaccinated with two doses, and 86 percent of those eligible vaccinated with one dose.

The province currently has a total of 35 cases of COVID-19, with one case requiring hospitalization.

