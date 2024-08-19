Veteran broadcaster appointed to Senate was 'vicious' to pro-freedom protesters during pandemic

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a pair of appointments to Canada's Senate. Longtime broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli were named as the latest “independent” senators to the upper house in Parliament.

But are these selections truly independent? Or are they just two more backers of the Trudeau Liberals?

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid broke down the appointments, particularly Charles Adler, who previously worked alongside Menzies at the now defunct Sun News Network.

“Charles Adler was somebody who called for the abolition of the Senate,” Sheila said, referring to Adler's comments about the Senate being a “barn that needed to be burned down” and a “sewer.” The broadcaster's positions began shifting some time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheila added, noting he became “vicious” against those who were unvaccinated, protested lockdowns or took part in the Freedom Convoy protest.

“This kind of supports the idea that this is all being done for a paycheque,” asserted David Menzies. “There's really, I think, with some exceptions, such as Rebel News, that a journalist or a broadcaster can go that has a, you know, right of centre bent.”