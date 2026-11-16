HELP AVI FIGHT BACK

On Tuesday 17 November, lawyers for Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini delivered a letter of demand to Chief Commissioner Mike Bush over the two unlawful arrests outside the State Library on 12 November, and it gives his force a choice. Settle now, with compensation, Avi's legal costs, a written apology and a proper investigation of the officers involved, and spare Victorian taxpayers the cost of defending the indefensible. Or let the deadline pass, and the matter goes to court.

The letter comes from Australia's top media lawyer, Justin Quill, the Thomsons partner Avi retained within 48 hours of being put in a police van twice for interviewing people at a protest. It is marked urgent, and it asks for an answer by Monday 23 November. There will be no extensions and no second letter. If Victoria Police want to argue that cuffing a journalist mid-interview, driving him across the city and releasing him without charge was lawful, they can argue it in front of a judge.

Rebel News is publishing the letter in full below.

Avi wants the public to see exactly what was sent, because the fight is being paid for by viewers and they deserve to see every page of it. He instructed his lawyers to move fast, and they have. Victoria goes to the polls on 28 November. Between now and then, the people of this state will be told a lot of things by a lot of politicians, and somebody has to be on the street asking the questions the government would rather nobody asked. That is what Avi was doing when police put him in the van. If Victoria Police can use unlawful arrests to take an independent journalist off the street in the middle of an election campaign and face no consequence, every Victorian loses something, not just him. He is not waiting until after polling day to find out whether that's allowed.

WATCH: Unreleased footage shows exactly how Victoria Police UNLAWFULLY arrested Avi Yemini, twice Overwhelming footage from five cameras shows Victoria Police unlawfully targeting Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini on the outskirts of the anti-Pauline Hanson protest, arresting him twice and releasing him both times without charge.

Protect Avi Yemini Avi Yemini puts himself on the front lines to bring you the truth, no matter the cost. His fearless journalism has exposed corruption, held the powerful accountable and given a voice to the voiceless. But that commitment comes at a price. Avi has become a top target for radical activists, Antifa extremists and even jihadi extremists who want him silenced, and now Victoria Police have unlawfully arrested him simply for doing his job. Avi refuses to back down. He is taking Victoria Police to court, and your support pays for both his security on the ground and this legal fight. HELP PROTECT AVI!

Avi has been clear about why the offer is on the table at all. Victoria Police don't fight these cases with their own money. They fight with the public's. Every hour a government lawyer spends defending what those officers did on 12 November is an hour Victorians pay for, and every dollar they eventually hand over comes from the same place. The decent thing, the cheap thing and the honest thing all point the same way: admit it, pay it, and stop doing it. The letter gives them that door. Whether they walk through it is up to them.

Here is what they are being asked to answer for. On the afternoon of Thursday 12 November, Rebel News had been livestreaming from the anti-Pauline Hanson student walkout outside the State Library for close to an hour. Avi was doing street interviews on the outskirts of the protest, with a four-person security detail watching over the crew and no trouble of any kind. At about 3.30pm an officer approached and asked him to move a hundred or two hundred metres down the road "for our safety, for your safety, and for everyone else's safety". She named no threat and no disturbance, because there wasn't one. Avi told her there was no safety problem and went back to the interview. Within a minute she was back. "I'm asking you to move." When he asked why, the reason became "because I'm concerned about a breach of the peace", and she ordered the junior officers around her to arrest him. They grabbed him, handcuffed him tightly behind his back and forced him into a divisional van, and even as they did it they were struggling to tell each other what they were detaining him for.

Twenty minutes later they let him out, several blocks away and without a charge. One of the officers who had grabbed him off the street told him, "I didn't arrest you," after struggling to name the section of the Act they had used. At about 4pm, walking back to continue his reporting, a line of officers blocked his path and warned that one more step meant arrest "for hindering". Hindering what, nobody could say. They cuffed him again, drove him to Melbourne West Police Station, and released him again, "without charge for now". Both his wrists were swollen, one was bleeding, and the manhandling had reinjured a shoulder that had only just recovered. At no point was he aggressive or causing a disturbance, and the letter says so in black and white, because the footage proves it.

BREAKING: Avi Yemini UNLAWFULLY arrested by Victoria Police for doing journalism in Melbourne Victoria Police made false accusations and twice unlawfully arrested Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini as he conducted street interviews near an anti-Pauline Hanson rally in the heart of Melbourne, disrupting the team's coverage and raising serious questions about police interference with the press.

The letter puts the law next to the footage. Both arrests, it says, were false imprisonment, and the handcuffing was battery. A move-on direction needs reasonable grounds, none existed, and as Quill puts it, "refusal to comply with an unlawful direction is not an offence". Victoria Police's own media statement two days later couldn't identify a lawful reason for the direction either, instead pointing only to the alleged offence of hindering police while they carried it out. That same media statement now also forms part of the claim, adding an allegation of defamation to the original wrongdoing.

So the price is set out in four parts: $250,000 in compensation, Avi's legal costs, a written apology "acknowledging the wrongful conduct and its impact", and a full investigation of the officers responsible with training on "interactions with journalists reporting at protests and public events". The October 7 assault, when an officer grabbed Avi by the throat outside the same library, is a separate matter and stays separate.

BREAKING: Avi Yemini ATTACKED at pro-Hamas 'martyrs' vigil in Melbourne on October 7th Attacked by pro-Hamas supporters, then grabbed around the neck and threatened by a Victoria Police officer: Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was targeted while covering the pro-Hamas 'martyrs' vigil on the third anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attack.

Victoria Police have been here before. Attached to the letter is the written apology the force gave Avi in 2022, after he took it to the Supreme Court over three earlier arrests, admitting that "on each occasion, Mr Yemini was wrongly arrested and detained by members of Victoria Police while reporting for Rebel News". Avi said at the time that all he wanted was a sorry so it wouldn't happen again. He got the sorry. This time a sitting Labor MLC, Sonja Terpstra, looked at the footage of a journalist in handcuffs and posted one word, "Good", which tells you what an apology is worth in this state.

Labor MP cheers Victoria Police for arresting Avi Yemini, as 3AW's Tom Elliott says he admires his bravery Labor MLC Sonja Terpstra cheered Victoria Police for unlawfully arresting journalist Avi Yemini, hours after 3AW's Tom Elliott told Melbourne he admires Avi Yemini for his bravery and the risks he takes to report.

That number isn't a windfall. It's what it costs to make this stop. The legal fight is funded entirely by viewers through ProtectAvi.com, the same fund that pays for the security detail that keeps Avi reporting on Melbourne's streets. Victoria Police have a bottomless public purse. Avi has his viewers. Chip in at ProtectAvi.com and show them the power of the people.

The Chief Commissioner has until Monday 23 November. In the meantime, Avi has instructed his legal team to prepare the statement of claim for filing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday 24 November, ensuring there are no delays should Victoria Police fail to do the right thing before the deadline.