Victorian government backflips on controversial gas ban

The Victorian government has confirmed gas cooktops will not be phased out as part of its net zero emissions strategy, allowing households to keep using gas in their kitchens for the foreseeable future.

Premier Jacinta Allan is set to introduce new laws to support offshore gas storage projects, aiming to maintain dwindling gas supplies and avert potential energy shortages by the end of the decade.

"Gas is part of our energy transition – but the reality is, we’re running out of it," Allan claimed, emphasising the role gas will play in meeting Victoria's energy needs before coal-fired power stations shut down in 2028.

She claimed households they could "keep cooking with gas," though she encouraged the switch to electric appliances to reduce costs, despite major electricity outages becoming a common occurrence in the state.

"We’ll always encourage households to switch to electric appliances, so they can save money on their bills," she said, adding, "That’s just common sense."

The net-zero road map, led by Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio, focuses on moving away from “fossil gas” while excluding discussions about removing existing gas cooktops from homes and businesses. However, new builds will continue to be banned from connecting to gas.

The proposed laws will allow gas to be stored in underwater reservoirs, providing a buffer during peak demand. This legislation is also designed to attract investment, supporting projects like the Golden Beach Gas Project in Gippsland, and possibly opening the door to new gas imports.

Energy Minister D’Ambrosio described these steps as a temporary measure while Victoria increases its reliance on renewable energy sources.