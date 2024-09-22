Victorian government called out for 'misinformation' in war on gas

The irony mounts as Labor faces accusations of misinformation in Victoria, while pushing for new national misinformation laws.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 22, 2024
  • News
Victorian government called out for 'misinformation' in war on gas
The Victorian Labor government is under fire from gas advocates and plumbers who have launched a campaign targeting up to 50,000 voters weekly, accusing the government of spreading misinformation.

This comes as the federal Labor government seeks to introduce new laws aimed at tackling misinformation on digital platforms.

The "Your Home, Your Choice" campaign, led by the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association, aims to challenge the Victorian government's claims about the costs, emissions, and future of gas.

Steve Davies, the association's chief executive, said, "Experts with real-life experience are now having to correct the record with accurate information."

Davies pointed out the contradiction of delaying the closure of coal plants while pushing for a gas ban that many Victorians oppose. "Do you support choice?" he asked the government.

Adding to the pressure, Master Plumbers chief executive Peter Daly highlighted that over 80 per cent of Victorian homes are connected to mains gas, saying, “Homeowners deserve the right to make informed choices.” He challenged the government's claim that all-electric homes would lead to savings, stressing that no two homes are the same.

Ironically, at the federal level, Labor is pushing legislation to clamp down on misinformation, drawing criticism from opposition and civil liberties groups.

Australia news Oil and Gas Wokeness Climate Change Environment
